Class A boys soccer: Stukenholtz leads No. 2 Gretna to win against Millard South at state soccer

OMAHA — Sophomore forward Michael Stukenholtz scored two goals in a three-minute stretch of the second half to lead No. 2 ranked Gretna to a 4-1 win against No. 8 Millard South in the first round of the Class A boys state tournament on Tuesday.

Brett Perkins and Maguire Perkins also scored for the Dragons (18-2). Gretna led in shots 13-7.

Gretna is in the state semifinals for the fourth straight season.

Millard South’s goal was scored by Simon McClannan early in the second half.

