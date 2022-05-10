Class A boys soccer: No. 5 Omaha Westside outduels top-rated Creighton Prep in shootout to pull upset

OMAHA — Rivals Creighton Prep and Omaha Westside had no shortage of fireworks Tuesday in the first round of the Class A boys soccer tournament.

After six rounds of penalty kicks as a result of the teams both going scoreless through 100 minutes of play, it was the No. 5 Warriors taking down No. 1 Creighton Prep.

Jeremiah Hteh had the final make for Westside.

The two teams traded possession, but Prep led the match with six shots to Westside’s three. The Warriors did not manage a shot on target in the second half.

Omaha Westside advances to face the winner of the second game of the night between No. 3 Papillion-La Vista South and No. 6 Omaha Bryan.

