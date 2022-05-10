Class A boys soccer: Lincoln East snaps drought at state in 'emotional' win over Southwest

OMAHA — The Lincoln East boys soccer team only had one shot on goal through 40 minutes.

But the No. 7-ranked Spartans went off for three goals in the second half to beat No. 4 Southwest 3-0 in the first round of the Class A state tournament Tuesday at Morison Stadium.

East advances to play No. 2 Gretna in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Scoring chances were hard to come by early in the match — neither team had a shot for the first 17 minutes of the match, and both finished with just one shot in the first half.

East junior forward Jonny Hoesch opened the scoring about three minutes into the second half. Hoesch got a great pass from Karter Jeffrey and drilled the shot from about 12 yards.

Five minutes later, East made it 2-0 when Aidan Nachi scored. He ran onto a long pass over the top of the defense from Brayden McPhail and finished the shot from about 10 yards.

That goal was deflating for Southwest.

“The ball was just perfect from (McPhail),” Nachi said. “He always plays really good balls. He just perfectly set me up to chip the keeper.”

Admir Mujkic made it 3-0 with 23 minutes left in the second half.

East had eight shots in the second half and led in shots for the match 9-5.

At halftime, it was obvious to East coach Colin Smitsek that the Spartans needed to generate more scoring opportunities.

“I just encouraged the boys to be a little more positive and get more shots off, honestly,” Smitsek said. “And put (Southwest) under a little bit of pressure. Try to get that momentum shift. And the boys did it. We moved a few players around so we had a left-footed (player) coming from right to left, and a right-footed (player) coming from left to right.”

It’s East’s first win at the state tournament since 2011, ending a streak of four straight first-round losses.

Smitsek, who is from England, took on the Spartans' head job in 2018 when Jeff Hoham retired from coaching.

Smitsek's only other state appearance came in 2019, which resulted in a first-round loss.

“It’s a little bit emotional, I’m not going to lie. It feels great,” Smitsek said. “Obviously we talked about these are the levels that we have to perform at to win here because it’s so difficult. Lincoln Southwest is so strong and so deep.”

The emotion stems from how hard Smitsek has seen his team work throughout the season.

“That’s such a good group,” Smitsek said. “And it’s Lincoln Southwest, so you have the Lincoln rivalry. (Southwest is) deep and we know a lot of their players, so you’re going into it feeling like, ‘Oh, my, gosh. These boys can play.'”

It’s the first time since 2008 that two Lincoln boys teams have played each other at the state tournament.

“It’s great to win against them because those are our biggest rivals in Lincoln,” Nachi said.

Nachi’s goal gave him 19 for the season. In the biggest moments, Nachi always seems to come up big, Smitsek said.

“(Nachi is) a typical forward. We all know what those guys are like,” Smitsek said. “Sometimes he’s a little bit late. Sometimes you would like him to put a little more work ethic in. But he’s a forward. He works hard in the right moments, and he’s efficient. He’s never coming off the field and you’re wanting more from him. Some boys are practice guys, and some are gamers, and he’s a gamer.”

Southwest (12-4) got back to state even after graduating 10 seniors from last year’s state runner-up squad.

Gretna 4, Millard South 1: Sophomore forward Michael Stukenholtz scored two goals in a three-minute stretch of the second half to lead No. 2 Gretna against No. 8 Millard South in the first round of the Class A boys state tournament.

Brett Perkins and Maguire Perkins also scored for the Dragons (18-2). Gretna led in shots 13-7.

Gretna is in the state semifinals for the fourth straight season.

Millard South’s goal was scored by Simon McClannan early in the second half.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.