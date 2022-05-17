Class A boys soccer: 'Everything came together' for Gretna, which erupts in lopsided championship win

Prep Extra Podcast: Our picks for state champions this spring Welcome to Episode 30 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

OMAHA — In a stunning result in a state soccer championship match, Gretna beat Omaha Westside 8-0 for the Class A boys title Tuesday at Morrison Stadium.

Gretna finished the season with a 20-2 record, winning its first state title since moving up to Class A.

Omaha Westside played with just 10 players on the field for most of the match compared with the Dragons’ 11 due to a red-card penalty, which automatically disqualifies a player.

The eight goals are tied for the most by the winning team in a Class A boys final, and the most since Creighton Prep also scored eight when winning in 1999. The margin of victory is a championship game record.

Gretna coach Tyler Ortlieb was like many other people — a little surprised by what happened.

“Ultimately for us, everything came together,” Ortielb said. “We didn’t peak too early after winning the Metro Tournament.”

With about 21 minutes left in the second half, Gretna subbed out many of its starters, a scene almost never seen in a soccer championship match.

Brett Perkins, Michael Stukenholtz, and Thomas Sowinski each scored two goals for the Dragons.

Also scoring goals Maguire Perkins and Prosper Beauchaine.

Gretna led 5-0 at halftime, and then quickly made it 7-0 just five minutes into the second half.

Gretna needed just 10 minutes to score its first goal, with Maguire Perkins scoring on a rebound.

The turning point came with 16 minutes left in the first half when Omaha Westside defender Luke Noameshie got a foul and red card for a tackle.

Just after that Gretna made it 2-0 with a great free-kick goal by Brett Perkins. That was part of a stretch when Gretna scored four goals in just 12 minutes.

Late in the second half, Omaha Westside looked like it might get a goal on a penalty kick, but Gretna backup goalie Curtis Oberg made a diving save.

Gretna’s team had a strong bond this season, and it was after that save that Ortlieb felt it again. After Oberg made the save, all of the players on the bench were thrilled for their teammate.

“That means more than winning games, and winning titles,” Ortlieb said.

The same schools also played in the football state championship game last fall in a game won by Gretna 7-3. The championship was later vacated for the use of an ineligible Gretna player.

Ortlieb, the Gretna head coach, has now won state titles as both a player and coach. He was a senior when Gretna won its last state title in 2011. He scored two goals in the state championship match when Gretna beat Schuyler 5-2. Ortlieb was an all-state midfielder that season.

This is his fourth season as head coach. Coaching a team to a state championship is very different than winning one as a player, Ortlieb said.

“It’s completely different because you’re standing there all day saying, ‘Well, have we done enough all season? Do we have guys in the right position?’” Ortlieb said. “And then when you kick off at 8 p.m. you have no idea. So it makes for a long day.”

