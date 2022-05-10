Class A boys soccer: Big second half leads Lincoln East to win against Southwest

OMAHA — During the first half of its match against Lincoln Southwest on Tuesday, the Lincoln East boys soccer team only had one shot on goal over 40 minutes.
But the No. 7-ranked Spartans went off in the second half for three goals in a 15-minute stretch to beat No. 4 Southwest 3-0 in the first round of the Class A state tournament at Morison Stadium.
East advances to play No. 2 Gretna in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
It’s East’s first win at state since 2011 after four straight first-round losses.
With two evenly matched teams, it was tough to get scoring chances early in the match. Neither team had a shot for the first 17 minutes of the match. Each team had just one shot in the first half.
East junior forward Jonny Hoesch opened the scoring about three minutes into the second half. Hoesch got a great pass from Karter Jeffrey and drilled the shot from about 12 yards.
Just five minutes later East made it 2-0 when Aidan Nachi scored.
Admir Mujkic made it 3-0 with 23 minutes left in the second half.
It’s the first time since 2008 that two Lincoln boys teams have played each other at the state tournament.
Gretna 4, Millard South 1: Sophomore forward Michael Stukenholtz scored two goals in a three-minute stretch of the second half to lead No. 2 Gretna against No. 8 Millard South in the first round of the Class A boys state tournament on Tuesday.
Brett Perkins and Maguire Perkins also scored for the Dragons (18-2). Gretna led in shots 13-7.
Gretna is in the state semifinals for the fourth straight season.
Millard South’s goal was scored by Simon McClannan early in the second half.
Check back for updates to this story and more photos from Omaha.
