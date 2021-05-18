Class A boys and girls soccer ratings, 5/19

Comments: Omaha South won the state championship match 3-2 against Lincoln Southwest in a shootout, with the Packers holding on to win the match after going down a man with 16 minutes in regulation. That makes back-to-back state titles for South, with the canceled 2020 season in between. Millard South moves up after the Patriots won six of their final eight games of the season. The Patriots got retiring coach Jim Cooney back to the state tournament for the first time since winning state in 2008. Lincoln Southeast upset Omaha Westside in the district championship to reach state for the first time since 2013.