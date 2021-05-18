Class A boys and girls soccer ratings, 5/19

That's a wrap. Brent C. Wagner has the final rankings for Class A boys and girls soccer.
CLASS A BOYS
Team (Rec.) Pvs.
1. Omaha South (20-1); 1
2. Lincoln Southwest (17-1); 2
3. Gretna (16-4); 3
4. Creighton Prep (13-6); 5
5. Millard South (13-6); 8
6. Omaha Bryan (10-8); 9
7. Millard West (10-8); 7
8. Lincoln Southeast (11-5); -
9. Omaha Westside (11-6); 4
10. Grand Island (10-6); -
Comments: Omaha South won the state championship match 3-2 against Lincoln Southwest in a shootout, with the Packers holding on to win the match after going down a man with 16 minutes in regulation. That makes back-to-back state titles for South, with the canceled 2020 season in between. Millard South moves up after the Patriots won six of their final eight games of the season. The Patriots got retiring coach Jim Cooney back to the state tournament for the first time since winning state in 2008. Lincoln Southeast upset Omaha Westside in the district championship to reach state for the first time since 2013.
CLASS A GIRLS
Team (Rec.) Pvs.
1. Gretna (21-1); 2
2. Millard North (13-8); 6
3. Lincoln Southwest (15-1); 1
4. Lincoln East (16-2); 3
5. Omaha Marian (15-4); 4
6. Papillion-La Vista South (13-5); 5
7. North Platte (15-5); 8
8. Papillion-La Vista (10-7); 7
9. Millard West (8-8); 9
10. Kearney (12-6); -
Comments: Gretna beat Millard North 2-1 in the state championship match. The Dragons were relentless all season, scoring a Class A state record 144 goals. Millard North reached the championship match as the No. 8 seed, and wouldn’t have made state if not for beating Gretna on the road in the district championship. The only loss for Lincoln Southwest came against Millard North in a shootout in the first round of state. Papillion-La Vista was upset by Lincoln High in the first round of districts, but stays in the ratings based on regular-season wins against Papillion-La Vista South, Millard West and Elkhorn South.