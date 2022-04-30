Class A and B district and subdistrict soccer scores and pairings

Soccer

DISTRICT GLANCE

Class A boys districts

A-1

North Platte 1, Bellevue East 0

Monday—North Platte at Gretna, 7; Lincoln High at Millard North, 5; Final—TBA.

A-2

Grand Island 5, Omaha North 0

Elkhorn South 3, Lincoln Pius X 1, OT

Monday—Grand Island at Creighton Prep, 4:30; Final—TBA.

A-3

Fremont 3, Omaha North 0

Omaha South 3, Millard West 0

Monday—Fremont at Papillion-La Vista South, 6; Final—TBA.

A-4

Lincoln Southwest 4, Bellevue West 0

Columbus 1, Omaha Burke 0

Tuesday—final, 7.

A-5

Lincoln East 1, Norfolk 0

Monday--Lincoln Northeast at Millard South, 6; Final--TBA

A-6: Monday—Omaha Benson at Omaha Westside, 7; Papillion-La Vista at Kearney, 6; Final—TBA.

A-7: Monday—Omaha Central at Omaha Bryan, 6; Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southeast, 7, Seacrest; Final—TBA.

Class B boys subdistricts

B-1 at Omaha Skutt: Tuesday--Omaha Roncalli vs. Ralston, 5:30; Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt, 7:15; Wednesday--final, 7:15.

B-2 at Bennington

Bennington 5, Elkhorn 1

Mount Michael 1, Elkhorn North 0

Wednesday--final, 6.

B-3 at Waverly

Waverly 1, Conestoga 0

Nebraska City 2, The Platte 1

Tuesday--final, 7.

B-4 at Crete (Doane): Monday--Norris vs. Lincoln Lutheran/RC, 6:30; Beatrice at Crete, 8:30; Wednesday--final, 6:30.

B-5 at South Sioux City: Monday--Blair vs. Madison, 5; Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic at South Sioux City, 7; Wednesday--final, 6.

B-6 at Columbus: Monday--Columbus Lakeview vs. Schuyler, 4; Columbus Scotus vs. Seward, 4; Tuesday--final, 3.

B-7 at Northwest

York 2, Aurora 1, OT

Monday--York at Northwest, 4:30; Hastings vs. Kearney Catholic, 6:15; Tuesday--final, 6:15.

B-8 at Lexington: Monday--Holdrege at Lexington, 5; Gering at Scottsbluff, 5 MT; Tuesday--final, 5.

Class A girls districts

A-1

Lincoln North Star 2, Grand Island 0

Monday—Lincoln North Star at Omaha Marian, 4:30; Millard North at Fremont, 5; Final—TBA.

A-2

Omaha Benson 2, Omaha Northwest 1

Monday—Omaha Benson at Gretna, 5; Bellevue East at Papillion-La Vista, 11; Final—TBA.

A-3

Omaha Bryan 9, Omaha North 1

Monday—Omaha Bryan at Lincoln Southeast, 5, Seacrest; Millard South at North Platte, 5:30; Final—TBA.

A-4

Lincoln Southwest 5, Omaha Burke 0

Papillion-LV South 4, Omaha South 1

Tuesday--final, 5.

A-5

Lincoln East 3, Lincoln Northeast 0

Columbus 1, Omaha Central 0

Tuesday—final, 3.

A-6

Elkhorn South 3, Norfolk 0

Monday—Kearney at Omaha Westside, 5

Final—TBA.

A-7

Millard West 9, Lincoln High 0

Monday—Bellevue West at Lincoln Pius X, 6

Final—TBA.

Class B girls subdistricts

B-1 at Conestoga: Monday--Auburn vs. Plattsmouth, 5; Nebraska City at Conestoga, 7; Tuesday--final, 5.

B-2 at Omaha (College of Saint Mary's): Monday--Omaha Mercy vs. Omaha Gross, 4; Ralston vs. Platteview, 5:45; Tuesday--final, 5.

B-3 at Omaha Duchesne

Blair 6, Omaha Concordia 1

Monday--Blair at Omaha Duchesne, 3; Omaha Roncalli vs. Bennington, 5; Wednesday--final, 5.

B-4 at Omaha Skutt: Monday--Elkhorn vs. Elkhorn North, 5:30; Waverly at Omaha Skutt, 7:15; Wednesday--final, 5:30.

B-5 at Columbus

South Sioux City 9, Schuyler 0

Monday--South Sioux City vs. Columbus Scotus, 6; Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic vs. Columbus Lakeview, 6; Tuesday--final, 5.

B-6 at Norris

Seward 4, Crete 0

Monday--Seward at Norris, 5; Beatrice vs. Lincoln Lutheran/RC, 6:30; Tuesday--final, 6.

B-7 at Northwest

Aurora 5, York 1

Monday--Aurora at Northwest, 4:30; Kearney Catholic vs. Hastings, 6:15; Tuesday--final, 4:30.

B-8 at Scottsbluff: Monday--Gering at Scottsbluff, 5 MT; Holdrege at Lexington, 5; Wednesday--final, 3 MT.

