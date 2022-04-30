Class A and B district and subdistrict soccer scores and pairings

Soccer
DISTRICT GLANCE
Class A boys districts
A-1
North Platte 1, Bellevue East 0
Monday—North Platte at Gretna, 7; Lincoln High at Millard North, 5; Final—TBA.
A-2
Grand Island 5, Omaha North 0
Elkhorn South 3, Lincoln Pius X 1, OT
Monday—Grand Island at Creighton Prep, 4:30; Final—TBA.
A-3
Fremont 3, Omaha North 0
Omaha South 3, Millard West 0
Monday—Fremont at Papillion-La Vista South, 6; Final—TBA.
A-4
Lincoln Southwest 4, Bellevue West 0
Columbus 1, Omaha Burke 0
Tuesday—final, 7.
A-5
Lincoln East 1, Norfolk 0
Monday--Lincoln Northeast at Millard South, 6; Final--TBA
A-6: Monday—Omaha Benson at Omaha Westside, 7; Papillion-La Vista at Kearney, 6; Final—TBA.
A-7: Monday—Omaha Central at Omaha Bryan, 6; Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southeast, 7, Seacrest; Final—TBA.
Class B boys subdistricts
B-1 at Omaha Skutt: Tuesday--Omaha Roncalli vs. Ralston, 5:30; Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt, 7:15; Wednesday--final, 7:15.
B-2 at Bennington
Bennington 5, Elkhorn 1
Mount Michael 1, Elkhorn North 0
Wednesday--final, 6.
B-3 at Waverly
Waverly 1, Conestoga 0
Nebraska City 2, The Platte 1
Tuesday--final, 7.
B-4 at Crete (Doane): Monday--Norris vs. Lincoln Lutheran/RC, 6:30; Beatrice at Crete, 8:30; Wednesday--final, 6:30.
B-5 at South Sioux City: Monday--Blair vs. Madison, 5; Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic at South Sioux City, 7; Wednesday--final, 6.
B-6 at Columbus: Monday--Columbus Lakeview vs. Schuyler, 4; Columbus Scotus vs. Seward, 4; Tuesday--final, 3.
B-7 at Northwest
York 2, Aurora 1, OT
Monday--York at Northwest, 4:30; Hastings vs. Kearney Catholic, 6:15; Tuesday--final, 6:15.
B-8 at Lexington: Monday--Holdrege at Lexington, 5; Gering at Scottsbluff, 5 MT; Tuesday--final, 5.
Class A girls districts
A-1
Lincoln North Star 2, Grand Island 0
Monday—Lincoln North Star at Omaha Marian, 4:30; Millard North at Fremont, 5; Final—TBA.
A-2
Omaha Benson 2, Omaha Northwest 1
Monday—Omaha Benson at Gretna, 5; Bellevue East at Papillion-La Vista, 11; Final—TBA.
A-3
Omaha Bryan 9, Omaha North 1
Monday—Omaha Bryan at Lincoln Southeast, 5, Seacrest; Millard South at North Platte, 5:30; Final—TBA.
A-4
Lincoln Southwest 5, Omaha Burke 0
Papillion-LV South 4, Omaha South 1
Tuesday--final, 5.
A-5
Lincoln East 3, Lincoln Northeast 0
Columbus 1, Omaha Central 0
Tuesday—final, 3.
A-6
Elkhorn South 3, Norfolk 0
Monday—Kearney at Omaha Westside, 5
Final—TBA.
A-7
Millard West 9, Lincoln High 0
Monday—Bellevue West at Lincoln Pius X, 6
Final—TBA.
Class B girls subdistricts
B-1 at Conestoga: Monday--Auburn vs. Plattsmouth, 5; Nebraska City at Conestoga, 7; Tuesday--final, 5.
B-2 at Omaha (College of Saint Mary's): Monday--Omaha Mercy vs. Omaha Gross, 4; Ralston vs. Platteview, 5:45; Tuesday--final, 5.
B-3 at Omaha Duchesne
Blair 6, Omaha Concordia 1
Monday--Blair at Omaha Duchesne, 3; Omaha Roncalli vs. Bennington, 5; Wednesday--final, 5.
B-4 at Omaha Skutt: Monday--Elkhorn vs. Elkhorn North, 5:30; Waverly at Omaha Skutt, 7:15; Wednesday--final, 5:30.
B-5 at Columbus
South Sioux City 9, Schuyler 0
Monday--South Sioux City vs. Columbus Scotus, 6; Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic vs. Columbus Lakeview, 6; Tuesday--final, 5.
B-6 at Norris
Seward 4, Crete 0
Monday--Seward at Norris, 5; Beatrice vs. Lincoln Lutheran/RC, 6:30; Tuesday--final, 6.
B-7 at Northwest
Aurora 5, York 1
Monday--Aurora at Northwest, 4:30; Kearney Catholic vs. Hastings, 6:15; Tuesday--final, 4:30.
B-8 at Scottsbluff: Monday--Gering at Scottsbluff, 5 MT; Holdrege at Lexington, 5; Wednesday--final, 3 MT.