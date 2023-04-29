Soccer
DISTRICT GLANCE
Class A boys districts
A-1
Omaha Burke vs. Omaha Buena Vista, 10
Monday—Millard West vs. Lincoln East, 7; Omaha Buena Vista/Omaha Burke winner vs. Lincoln Southwest, 5; Final—TBA.
A-2
North Platte vs. Lincoln Northeast, 1
Monday--Lincoln Pius X vs. Omaha Westside, 5; Tuesday—North Platte/Lincoln Northeast winner vs. Gretna, 7; Final—TBA.
A-3
Fremont vs. Lincoln High, noon
Monday—Lincoln High/Fremont vs. Omaha South, 7:30; Norfolk vs. Elkhorn South, 6:30; Final—TBA.
A-4
Omaha North vs. Bellevue East, noon
Monday—Omaha North/Bellevue West winner vs. Millard South, 7:30; Papillion-La Vista vs. Columbus, 2:30; Final—TBA.
A-5
Omaha Westview vs. Lincoln North Star, 11
Monday--Omaha Westview/Lincoln North Star winner vs. Creighton Prep, 4:30; Omaha Central vs. Millard North, 6; Final--TBA
A-6
Omaha Northwest vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 11
Bellevue West vs. Kearney, 11
Final—TBA.
A-7
Omaha Benson vs. Lincoln Southeast, 11
Grand Island vs. Omaha Bryan, 4
Final—TBA.
Class B boys subdistricts
B-1 at Omaha Skutt: Tuesday--Omaha Gross vs. Omaha Skutt, 6; Omaha Roncalli vs. Ralston, 7:45; Wednesday--final, 7:45.
B-2 at Bennington
Elkhorn vs. Bennington, 10
Mount Michael vs. Elkhorn North, noon
Monday--final, 6.
B-3 at Conestoga
Nebraska City vs. Conestoga, noon
The Platte vs. Waverly, 10
Tuesday--final, 7
B-4 at Norris
Lincoln Northwest vs. Lincoln Lutheran/RC, 11
Monday--Lincoln Northwest-Lincoln Lutheran/RC winner vs. Norris, 1; Beatrice vs. Crete, 3; Tuesday--final, 7.
B-5 at South Sioux City
Madison vs. South Sioux City, noon
Lutheran/Norfolk Catholic, 10
Wednesday--final, 6.
B-6 at Schuyler
Seward vs. Schuyler, 10
Columbus Lakeview vs. Scotus CC, 2
Monday--final, 5.
B-7 at Hastings
Aurora vs. Kearney Catholic, 11
Monday--Aurora/Kearney Catholic winner vs. Hastings, 4; York vs. Northwest, 6; Tuesday--final, 5.
B-8 at Lexington
Monday--Lexington vs. Gering, 4; Holdrege vs. Scottsbluff, 4; Tuesday--final, 6.
Class A girls districts
A-1
Omaha Buena Vista vs. Omaha Westview, noon
Tuesday--Omaha Buena Vista/Omaha Westview winner vs. Gretna, 5; Bellevue West vs. Kearney, 6; Final--TBD.
A-2
Grand Island vs. Lincoln Northeast, 9
Tuesday--Grand Island/Lincoln Northeast winner vs. Lincoln Southwest; North Platte vs. Elkhorn South, 4; Final--TBD.
A-3
Omaha Bryan vs. Lincoln North Star, 9
Tuesday--Omaha Bryan/Lincoln North Star winner vs. Lincoln East, 3; Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southeast, 7; Final--TBD.
A-4
Omaha Northwest vs. Omaha Burke, noon
Monday--Omaha Northwest/Omaha Burke winner vs. Omaha Marian, 5; Omaha Central vs. Millard South, 5:30; Final--TBD.
A-5
Omaha North vs. Lincoln High, 9
Monday--Omaha North/Lincoln High winner vs. Omaha Westside, 7; Papillion-La Vista South vs. Columbus, 4:30; Final--TBD.
A-6
Omaha Benson vs. Lincoln Pius X
Norfolk vs. Papillion-La Vista
Final--TBD
A-7
Bellevue East vs. Millard West, 11
Fremont vs. Millard North, 1
Final--TBD
Class B girls subdistricts
B-1 at Conestoga
Nebraska City vs. Conestoga, 4
Auburn vs. Plattsmouth, 2
Tuesday--final, 5
B-2 at Omaha Mercy
Platteview vs. Omaha Mercy, 11
Ralston vs. Omaha Skutt, 9
Monday--final, 4:30.
B-3 at Omaha Duchesne
Blair vs. Omaha Concordia, 10
Monday--Blair/Omaha Concordia winner vs. Omaha Duchesne, 3; Omaha Roncalli vs. Bennington, 5; Wednesday--final, 4.
B-4 at Omaha Skutt
Elkhorn vs. Waverly, 1
Monday--Elkhorn/Waverly winner vs. Omaha Skutt, 6; Lincoln Lutheran/RC vs. Elkhorn North, 7:45; Wednesday--final, 6.
B-5 at Norris
Crete vs. Lincoln Northwest, 9
Monday--Crete/Lincoln Northwest winner vs. Norris, 5; Seward vs. Beatrice, 7; Tuesday--final, 5.
B-6 at Columbus
South Sioux City vs. Columbus Lakeview
Monday--South Sioux City/Columbus Lakeview winner vs. Scotus CC, 5; Lutheran/Norfolk Catholic vs. Schuyler, 5; Tuesday--final, 5.
B-7 at GI Northwest
Hastings vs. Aurora, 10
Monday--Hastings/Aurora winner vs. GI Northwest, 5:30; York vs. Kearney Catholic, 7:30; Tuesday--final, 6.
B-8 at Lexington
Monday--Holdrege vs. Lexington, 6:30; Gering vs. Scottsbluff, 6; Tuesday--final, 4.