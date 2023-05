Soccer

DISTRICT GLANCE

Class B boys district finals

B-1: No. 16-seeded The Platte vs. No. 1 Bennington, 9

B-2: Bo. 15 Mount Michael vs. No. 2 Omaha Skutt, 1

B-3: No. 14 Crete vs. No. 3 South Sioux City, 11

B-4: No. 13 Waverly vs. No. 4 Lexington, noon

B-5: No. 12 Scottsbluff vs. No. 5 Schuyler, noon

B-6: No. 11 Hastings vs. No. 6 Scotus CC, noon

B-7: No. 10 Ralston vs. No. 7 Elkhorn North, 10

B-8: No. 9 Conestoga vs. No. 8 Norris, 1

Class B girls district finals

B-1: No. 16-seeded Omaha Gross vs. No. 1 GI Northwest, 11

B-2: No. 15 Lincoln Lutheran/RC vs. No. 2 Omaha Skutt, 11

B-3: No. 14 Elkhorn vs. No. 3 Omaha Duchesne, 11

B-4: No. 13 Conestoga vs. No. 4 Scotus CC, noon

B-5: No. 12 Lexington vs. No. 5 Norris, 11

B-6: No. 11 Omaha Roncalli vs. No. 6 Bennington, 11

B-7: No. 10 Omaha Concordia vs. No. 7 Omaha Mercy, noon

B-8: No. 9 Kearney Catholic vs. No. 8 Elkhorn North, noon