Cade's goal leads Lincoln East girls into the state tournament for third straight season

Last season the Lincoln East girls soccer team had six seniors, including two of the best players in the state in Haley Peterson and Briley Hill, who are each now on the Nebraska soccer team.

But East has just kept going this season with a new group of players and is headed back to the state tournament. And East is doing so thanks to a big play from a freshman on Tuesday in the district championship match.

East freshman MaKynlie Cade scored just six minutes into the match and the No. 5 Spartans beat No. 10 Columbus 1-0 in the A-5 district championship match at Seacrest Field.

East (13-2) will play at state on Monday in Omaha with a seven-match winning streak. The Spartans made state for the third straight season.

On the winning score, East junior Lillie Shaw played a ball from the left wing into an open area in front of the goal, and Cade settled the ball and blasted a shot from about 15 yards.

“I was planning on going outside with it, but the (defender) looked like she knew I was going there, so I jab stepped and went the other way,” Shaw said. “I saw MaKynlie running in so I just kicked it and it got there. She had an amazing touch and an amazing finish.”

It was the third goal of the season for Cade.

“She’s just done an amazing job this season,” Shaw said. “I’m so proud of her, because she’s the only freshmen on the varsity team (full time). I missed my freshman year (for COVID-19), so I don’t even know what that’s like, being surrounded by upperclassmen and playing against upperclassman that are all bigger than you. It’s awesome that she can do that, and she finishes for us in a district final.”

East coach Emily Mathews said it was a great team goal by both Shaw and Cade.

“It was beautiful,” Mathews said. “That is the type of beautiful combination play that focuses on switching the point of the attack that often time allows for that space behind, and I love that we were able to convert that type of goal.”

The final 10 minutes of the match was intense, with Columbus (11-5) getting off a couple of good chances to tie the match.

But East got the win and is headed back to state. It took some time, but East was able to find the same success as last year’s talented squad.

“It’s a completely different team than last year,” Shaw said. “We had some really important seniors that we didn’t lose — they had to grow up and go to college. It was a learning curve for us to learn how to play with this team They’re two completely different teams, and that those two teams can make it to state it’s really cool to see.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

