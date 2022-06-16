Brett Perkins gives Gretna boys soccer program its first Gatorade player of the year

Gretna junior Brett Perkins has been selected as the Gatorade player of the year for boys soccer in Nebraska, marking the first time the Gretna boys program has had a player chosen for that award.

The award recognizes not only athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and character demonstrated on and off the field.

Perkins has volunteered locally as a youth soccer coach and referee, and he has donated his time to multiple community service initiatives through his church youth group. He has maintained a 3.74 GPA in the classroom.

He’s now a finalist for the Gatorade national boys soccer player of the year award.

Perkins led the Dragons to a 20-2 record and the Class A state championship this season. Perkins scored 14 goals and passed for 14 assists, including a pair of scores in Gretna’s 8-0 win against Omaha Westside in the state title game.

Perkins has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of his choosing that helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports.

