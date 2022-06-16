 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Brett Perkins gives Gretna boys soccer program its first Gatorade player of the year

  • Updated
  • 0
All-state soccer portraits 5.27

Gretna boys soccer player Brett Perkins has been chosen as the Gatorade player of the year. Last month he was selected as the honorary captain of the Journal Star's Super-State soccer team.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

Gretna junior Brett Perkins has been selected as the Gatorade player of the year for boys soccer in Nebraska, marking the first time the Gretna boys program has had a player chosen for that award.

The award recognizes not only athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and character demonstrated on and off the field.

Perkins has volunteered locally as a youth soccer coach and referee, and he has donated his time to multiple community service initiatives through his church youth group. He has maintained a 3.74 GPA in the classroom.

He’s now a finalist for the Gatorade national boys soccer player of the year award.

Perkins led the Dragons to a 20-2 record and the Class A state championship this season. Perkins scored 14 goals and passed for 14 assists, including a pair of scores in Gretna’s 8-0 win against Omaha Westside in the state title game.

Perkins has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of his choosing that helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

North America is soon to find out which stadiums will host the 2026 World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News