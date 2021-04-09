 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys soccer scores, 4/9
0 comments
agate

Boys soccer scores, 4/9

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 2, Columbus 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aurora 3, York 2 

Bennington 10, Gering 0

Kearney Catholic 1, Northwest 0, SO

Seward at Schuyler

METRO TOURNAMENT

Omaha South vs. Omaha Westside

Creighton Prep 2, Millard West 1 

Papillion-La Vista South vs. Millard North

Millard South vs. Gretna

Papillion-La Vista vs. Omaha North

Omaha Burke 4, Omaha Norhtwest 1

Bellevue West vs. Elkhorn South

Omaha Central 4, Bellevue East 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln East 2, Columbus 0: Senior team captain Haider Al-Bakarat and sophomore Aidan Nachi each scored a goal for the Class A No. 5 ranked Spartans. Brayden Bouwens earned a clean sheet.

High school soccer logo

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News