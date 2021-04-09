Boys soccer scores, 4/9

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 2, Columbus 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aurora 3, York 2
Bennington 10, Gering 0
Kearney Catholic 1, Northwest 0, SO
Seward at Schuyler
METRO TOURNAMENT
Omaha South vs. Omaha Westside
Creighton Prep 2, Millard West 1
Papillion-La Vista South vs. Millard North
Millard South vs. Gretna
Papillion-La Vista vs. Omaha North
Omaha Burke 4, Omaha Norhtwest 1
Bellevue West vs. Elkhorn South
Omaha Central 4, Bellevue East 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln East 2, Columbus 0: Senior team captain Haider Al-Bakarat and sophomore Aidan Nachi each scored a goal for the Class A No. 5 ranked Spartans. Brayden Bouwens earned a clean sheet.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!