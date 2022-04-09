Boys soccer scores, 4/9

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 2, Omaha Gross 1
Lincoln North Star 2, Fremont 0
Lincoln Southwest 3, Kearney 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Crete 3, Beatrice 0
Elkhorn North 3, Hastings 1
Elkhorn North at Scottsbluff
Lexington 10, Gering 0
Norris at Hastings
Omaha Bryan 1, Omaha Westside 0
Omaha Skutt 3, Lewis Central, Iowa 0
Scottsbluff 3, Norris 1
The Platte 5, Holdrege 0
METRO TOURNAMENT
Gretna 6, Omaha Burke 0
Papilliion-La Vista South 2, Millard South 1
Creighton Prep 4, Omaha South 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Lincoln North Star 2, Fremont 0: Raul Lucero scored the first ever Gators goal as Lincoln North Star played its first ever game on its new field. Diego Reyes Barbosa added a goal with just under 10 minutes to play for North Star.
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 2, Omaha Gross 1: Two goals in the second half allowed the Warriors to earn a win on the road.
Lincoln Southwest 3, Kearney 0: Lane Kruse, Mudathir Amon and Caedmon Schwanke each scored a goal while Brayden Kramer recorded two assists for the Class A No. 5 Silver Hawks. Goalkeeper Dylan Beiermann had a clean sheet.