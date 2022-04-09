 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys soccer scores, 4/9

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 2, Omaha Gross 1

Lincoln North Star 2, Fremont 0

Lincoln Southwest 3, Kearney 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Crete 3, Beatrice 0

Elkhorn North 3, Hastings 1

Elkhorn North at Scottsbluff

Lexington 10, Gering 0

Norris at Hastings

Omaha Bryan 1, Omaha Westside 0

Omaha Skutt 3, Lewis Central, Iowa 0

Scottsbluff 3, Norris 1

The Platte 5, Holdrege 0

METRO TOURNAMENT

Omaha Bryan 1, Omaha Westside 0

Gretna 6, Omaha Burke 0

Papilliion-La Vista South 2, Millard South 1

Creighton Prep 4, Omaha South 1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Lincoln North Star 2, Fremont 0: Raul Lucero scored the first ever Gators goal as Lincoln North Star played its first ever game on its new field. Diego Reyes Barbosa added a goal with just under 10 minutes to play for North Star.

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 2, Omaha Gross 1: Two goals in the second half allowed the Warriors to earn a win on the road. 

Lincoln Southwest 3, Kearney 0: Lane Kruse, Mudathir Amon and Caedmon Schwanke each scored a goal while Brayden Kramer recorded two assists for the Class A No. 5 Silver Hawks. Goalkeeper Dylan Beiermann had a clean sheet.

High school soccer logo
