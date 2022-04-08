Boys soccer scores, 4/8

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 1, Columbus 0, SO
Lincoln Northeast 2, Lincoln Southeast 0
Norfolk 5, Lincoln High 4, OT
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington 5, North Platte 2
Kearney 3, Fremont 0
Lexington 7, Scottsbluff 0
Omaha Roncalli at Conestoga
METRO TOURNAMENT
Omaha Westside 5, Bellevue East 1
Omaha Bryan 1, Millard West 0
Omaha Burke 1, Elkhorn South 0
Gretna 10, Papillion-La Vista 0
Papillion-LV South 6, Bellevue West 1
Millard South 1, Omaha Central 0
Omaha South 2, Millard North 0
Creighton Prep 3, Omaha Benson 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln East 1, Columbus 0, SO: The Spartans survived being down to 10 men in overtime to force a shootout where goalkeeper Brayden Bouwens made two huge saves in the No. 10 Discoverers last two attempts to lead No. 9 East to the win.
Norfolk 5, Lincoln High 4, OT: Brett Reestman scored the game-winning goal for Norfolk in double overtime. Reestman and Alonso Barajas each scored two goals for the Panthers and helped Norfolk overcome a 3-0 deficit.