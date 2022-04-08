 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Boys soccer scores, 4/8

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 1, Columbus 0, SO

Lincoln Northeast 2, Lincoln Southeast 0

Norfolk 5, Lincoln High 4, OT 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bennington 5, North Platte 2

Kearney 3, Fremont 0

Lexington 7, Scottsbluff 0

Omaha Roncalli at Conestoga

METRO TOURNAMENT

Omaha Westside 5, Bellevue East 1

Omaha Bryan 1, Millard West 0

Omaha Burke 1, Elkhorn South 0

Gretna 10, Papillion-La Vista 0

Papillion-LV South 6, Bellevue West 1

Millard South 1, Omaha Central 0

Omaha South 2, Millard North 0

Creighton Prep 3, Omaha Benson 0

HIGHLIGHTS 

Lincoln East 1, Columbus 0, SO: The Spartans survived being down to 10 men in overtime to force a shootout where goalkeeper Brayden Bouwens made two huge saves in the No. 10 Discoverers last two attempts to lead No. 9 East to the win. 

Norfolk 5, Lincoln High 4, OT: Brett Reestman scored the game-winning goal for Norfolk in double overtime. Reestman and Alonso Barajas each scored two goals for the Panthers and helped Norfolk overcome a 3-0 deficit.

High school soccer logo
