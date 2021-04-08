Boys soccer scores, 4/8

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Hastings at Lincoln North Star, ppd.
Lincoln High 5, Norfolk 2
Lincoln Southeast 2, Lincoln Northeast 1
Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Skutt
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aurora 2, Crete 1
Beatrice 1, Norris 0
Bennington at Elkhorn North
Fremont at Kearney, ppd.
Lexington 6, Scottsbluff 0
Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic at Columbus Scotus, ppd.
Madison at Omaha Concordia
Mount Michael 2, Omaha Gross 0
Ralston 2, Blair 1
Sargent Bluff, Iowa at South Sioux City
Seward at Schuyler, ppd.
Treynor, Iowa at Conestoga, ppd.
Waverly 2, Elkhorn 1
METRO TOURNAMENT
Omaha Benson at Omaha South
Omaha Westside 3, Papillion-La Vista 1
Millard West 5, Omaha Northwest 0
Creighton Prep 4, Omaha Burke 0
Papillion-La Vista South 1, Bellevue West 0
Millard North 4, Elkhorn South 0
Millard South 2, Omaha Central 0, OT
Gretna 4, Omaha Bryan 3
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln High 5, Norfolk 2: Senior Ian Becerra-Scott scored four goals, three off of free kicks, for the Links. Ronan Parks also scored.
Lincoln Southeast 2, Lincoln Northeast 1: Juniors Will Petersen and Henry Moberly scored Lincoln Southeast's two goals. Goalkeeper Emmett Anderson had 10 saves.