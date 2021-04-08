 Skip to main content
Boys soccer scores, 4/8
Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Hastings at Lincoln North Star, ppd.

Lincoln High 5, Norfolk 2

Lincoln Southeast 2, Lincoln Northeast 1

Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Skutt

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aurora 2, Crete 1

Beatrice 1, Norris 0

Bennington at Elkhorn North

Fremont at Kearney, ppd.

Lexington 6, Scottsbluff 0

Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic at Columbus Scotus, ppd.

Madison at Omaha Concordia

Mount Michael 2, Omaha Gross 0

Ralston 2, Blair 1

Sargent Bluff, Iowa at South Sioux City

Seward at Schuyler, ppd.

Treynor, Iowa at Conestoga, ppd.

Waverly 2, Elkhorn 1

METRO TOURNAMENT

Omaha Benson at Omaha South

Omaha Westside 3, Papillion-La Vista 1

Millard West 5, Omaha Northwest 0

Creighton Prep 4, Omaha Burke 0

Papillion-La Vista South 1, Bellevue West 0

Millard North 4, Elkhorn South 0

Millard South 2, Omaha Central 0, OT

Gretna 4, Omaha Bryan 3

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln High 5, Norfolk 2: Senior Ian Becerra-Scott scored four goals, three off of free kicks, for the Links. Ronan Parks also scored.

Lincoln Southeast 2, Lincoln Northeast 1: Juniors Will Petersen and Henry Moberly scored Lincoln Southeast's two goals. Goalkeeper Emmett Anderson had 10 saves.

High school soccer logo 2014

 

