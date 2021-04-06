Boys soccer scores, 4/6

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus Scotus at Lincoln Lutheran/RC
Lincoln Northeast 3, Norfolk 1
Lincoln East at Grand Island, ppd.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aurora at Kearney Catholic
Beatrice at Mount Michael
Crete at Schuyler
Gering at Newcastle, Wyo.
Hastings at York
Lexington at Kearney
Madison 7, Seward 0
Nebraska City at Ralston
Northwest 5, Holdrege 0
Platteview 8, Omaha Concordia 0
Plattsmouth at Blair
South Sioux City at Omaha Roncalli
