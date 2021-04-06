 Skip to main content
Boys soccer scores, 4/6
Boys soccer scores, 4/6

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus Scotus at Lincoln Lutheran/RC

Lincoln Northeast 3, Norfolk 1

Lincoln East at Grand Island, ppd.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aurora at Kearney Catholic

Beatrice at Mount Michael

Crete at Schuyler

Gering at Newcastle, Wyo.

Hastings at York

Lexington at Kearney

Madison 7, Seward 0

Nebraska City at Ralston

Northwest 5, Holdrege 0

Platteview 8, Omaha Concordia 0

Plattsmouth at Blair

South Sioux City at Omaha Roncalli

