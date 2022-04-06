 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Boys soccer scores, 4/6

Boys soccer

OTHER SCHOOLS

The Platte 1, Nebraska City, 0

METRO TOURNAMENT

Bellevue East 1, Omaha Northwest 0, SO

Omaha Benson 2, Omaha North 0

