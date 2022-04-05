Boys soccer scores, 4/5

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus Scotus 4, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0
Lincoln East 3, Grand Island 1
Lincoln Northeast 1, Norfolk 0
Lincoln Pius X 1, Lincoln North Star 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Hastings 5, York 3
Kearney Catholic 6, Aurora 1
Mount Michael at Beatrice
Newcastle, Wyo. at Gering, ccd.
Northwest 2, Holdrege 1
Omaha Roncalli at South Sioux City
Omaha Skutt 5, Millard West 0
Ralston at Nebraska City
Schuyler at Crete
HIGHLIGHTS
Columbus Scotus 4, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0: Chance Bailey netted two goals to go along with an assist while Jose Cruz scored a goal plus an assists to lead the Shamrocks.
Lincoln East 3, Grand Island 1: Aidan Nachi ripped in two goals including the eventual game-winning goal in the 23 minute to give the No. 9 Spartans the win over the Islanders. Karter Jeffrey netted the other goal for Lincoln East while Johnny Pedroza scored the lone goal for Grand Island.