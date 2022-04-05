 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Boys soccer scores, 4/5

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus Scotus 4, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0

Lincoln East 3, Grand Island 1

Lincoln Northeast 1, Norfolk 0

Lincoln Pius X 1, Lincoln North Star 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Hastings 5, York 3

Kearney Catholic 6, Aurora 1

Mount Michael at Beatrice

Newcastle, Wyo. at Gering, ccd.

Northwest 2, Holdrege 1

Omaha Roncalli at South Sioux City

Omaha Skutt 5, Millard West 0

Ralston at Nebraska City

Schuyler at Crete

HIGHLIGHTS 

Columbus Scotus 4, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0: Chance Bailey netted two goals to go along with an assist while Jose Cruz scored a goal plus an assists to lead the Shamrocks. 

Lincoln East 3, Grand Island 1: Aidan Nachi ripped in two goals including the eventual game-winning goal in the 23 minute to give the No. 9 Spartans the win over the Islanders. Karter Jeffrey netted the other goal for Lincoln East while Johnny Pedroza scored the lone goal for Grand Island. 

High school soccer logo 2014

 

