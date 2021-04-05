 Skip to main content
Boys soccer scores, 4/5
Boys soccer scores, 4/5

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Southeast 1, Lincoln Pius X 0

Lincoln Southwest 7, Fremont 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bennington at Plattsmouth

Blair at Nebraska City

Columbus at Grand Island

Columbus Lakeview at Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic

Creighton Prep at Millard South

Elkhorn North at Mount Michael

Madison 3, Conestoga 1

Millard North at Gretna

Norris 4, Waverly 2

Omaha Burke at Papillion-La Vista South

Omaha Central 8, Omaha North 1

Omaha Gross at Omaha Roncalli

Omaha Northwest at Bellevue West

Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Westside

SEWARD INVITATIONAL

Holdrege 5, Omaha Concordia 0

Kearney Catholic 5, Seward 0

1st: Kearney Catholic 8, Holdrege 1

3rd: Omaha Concordia 7, Seward 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Southwest 7, Fremont 0: Braden Lackey had three goals and Brayden Kramer added two goals and an assist to lead the Silver Hawks to victory. Clayton Monroe added three saves in his shutout performance. Eli Rhodes added a scoring tally and two assists for Lincoln Southwest.

Norris 2, Waverly 1: Jacob Kleinbeck tallied a goal in the first half for Waverly on a Gerrett Jenkins assist. Viking goaltender Ian Morehead added three saves.

