Boys soccer scores, 4/5

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Southeast 1, Lincoln Pius X 0
Lincoln Southwest 7, Fremont 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington at Plattsmouth
Blair at Nebraska City
Columbus at Grand Island
Columbus Lakeview at Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic
Creighton Prep at Millard South
Elkhorn North at Mount Michael
Madison 3, Conestoga 1
Millard North at Gretna
Norris 4, Waverly 2
Omaha Burke at Papillion-La Vista South
Omaha Central 8, Omaha North 1
Omaha Gross at Omaha Roncalli
Omaha Northwest at Bellevue West
Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Westside
SEWARD INVITATIONAL
Holdrege 5, Omaha Concordia 0
Kearney Catholic 5, Seward 0
1st: Kearney Catholic 8, Holdrege 1
3rd: Omaha Concordia 7, Seward 2
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Southwest 7, Fremont 0: Braden Lackey had three goals and Brayden Kramer added two goals and an assist to lead the Silver Hawks to victory. Clayton Monroe added three saves in his shutout performance. Eli Rhodes added a scoring tally and two assists for Lincoln Southwest.
Norris 2, Waverly 1: Jacob Kleinbeck tallied a goal in the first half for Waverly on a Gerrett Jenkins assist. Viking goaltender Ian Morehead added three saves.