Boys soccer scores, 4/4

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Southeast 3, Lincoln Pius X 1
Lincoln Southwest 4, Fremont 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue West at Omaha Northwest
Columbus 4, Grand Island 2
Creighton Prep 2, Millard South 0
Elkhorn at The Platte
Gretna at Millard North
Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic at Columbus Lakeview
Madison at Conestoga
Mount Michael at Elkhorn North
Omaha Gross at Omaha Roncalli
Omaha North at Omaha Central
Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista
Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Burke
Waverly 3, Norris 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Southwest 4, Fremont 0: Leighton Jeppson scored a goal and provided two assists in the Silver Hawk win. Brayden Kramer also scored twice.
Waverly 3, Norris 1: Landon Tjaden scored twice to lead the Vikings. Jonny Martin added a goal for Waverly.