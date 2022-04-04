 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys soccer scores, 4/4

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Southeast 3, Lincoln Pius X 1

Lincoln Southwest 4, Fremont 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue West at Omaha Northwest

Columbus 4, Grand Island 2

Creighton Prep 2, Millard South 0

Elkhorn at The Platte

Gretna at Millard North

Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic at Columbus Lakeview

Madison at Conestoga

Mount Michael at Elkhorn North

Omaha Gross at Omaha Roncalli

Omaha North at Omaha Central

Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista

Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Burke

Waverly 3, Norris 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Southwest 4, Fremont 0: Leighton Jeppson scored a goal and provided two assists in the Silver Hawk win. Brayden Kramer also scored twice.

Waverly 3, Norris 1: Landon Tjaden scored twice to lead the Vikings. Jonny Martin added a goal for Waverly.

