Boys soccer scores, 4/3

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Grand Island 9, Lincoln North Star 0
Lincoln High 3, Omaha Bryan 1
Millard North 2, Lincoln East 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Elkhorn North 3, Elkhorn 1
Gretna 5, Papillion-La Vista South 0
Millard West 5, Omaha Northwest 0
Norfolk Invitational
Norfolk 1, South Sioux City 0, SO
North Platte 1, Fremont 0
3rd: Fremont 3, South Sioux City 2
1st: Norfolk 1, North Platte 0, SO
HIGHLIGHTS
Grand Island 9, Lincoln North Star 0: Javier Baide scored four times and Grand Island ran away in fashion after leading 5-0 at halftime. Diego Salas added two goals for the Islanders who have now outscored its last three opponents 16-0.
Lincoln High 3, Omaha Bryan 1: Ian Becerra-Scott scored twice, including the game-winning goal to lift Lincoln High. Soe She also added a goal for the Links.