 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys soccer scores, 4/3
0 comments
agate

Boys soccer scores, 4/3

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Grand Island 9, Lincoln North Star 0 

Lincoln High 3, Omaha Bryan 1  

Millard North 2, Lincoln East 1 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Elkhorn North 3, Elkhorn 1 

Gretna 5, Papillion-La Vista South 0 

Millard West 5, Omaha Northwest 0

Norfolk Invitational

Norfolk 1, South Sioux City 0, SO

North Platte 1, Fremont 0

3rd: Fremont 3, South Sioux City 2

1st: Norfolk 1, North Platte 0, SO

HIGHLIGHTS

Grand Island 9, Lincoln North Star 0: Javier Baide scored four times and Grand Island ran away in fashion after leading 5-0 at halftime. Diego Salas added two goals for the Islanders who have now outscored its last three opponents 16-0.

Lincoln High 3, Omaha Bryan 1: Ian Becerra-Scott scored twice, including the game-winning goal to lift Lincoln High. Soe She also added a goal for the Links.

Millard North 2, Lincoln East 1: Maddox Lambert scored his first varsity goal for the Spartans a minute after Millard North took a 1-0 lead off a corner kick.

High school soccer logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News