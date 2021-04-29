 Skip to main content
Boys soccer scores, 4/29
Boys soccer scores, 4/29

  • Updated
Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus 3, Lincoln Northeast 2

OTHER SCHOOLS

Douglas, Wyo. at Gering

Conestoga at Omaha Concordia

Crete 3, York 2

Holdrege at Aurora

Elkhorn North at Columbus Scotus

Elkhorn South at Creighton Prep

Madison at Columbus Lakeview

Millard South 2, Omaha Northwest 1

North Platte at Scottsbluff

Northwest 6, Seward 0

Omaha Benson at Bellevue East

Omaha Central at Omaha Westside

Omaha North at Omaha Burke

Schuyler at Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic

HIGHLIGHTS

Crete 3, York 2: Vicor Tercerco Martin scored on a penalty kick with nearly 10 minutes left to lift Crete over York. 

Northwest 6, Seward 0: Leighton Limback set a Seward record with 23 saves in the match.

High school soccer logo 2014

 

