Boys soccer scores, 4/28

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Southeast 4, Lincoln North Star 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Papillion-La Vista 2, Bellevue West 1
Omaha South 4, Gretna 1
The majority of Norris' soccer players are multi-sport athletes, so they have been a part of multiple hardware runs.
The Silver Hawks are now 12-0 and have HAC and city titles under their belts. They're still thinking bigger.
A look at highlights from Wednesday's high school sports action.
There are times when Southeast has three freshmen in the match at the same time. Even still, the Knights have a path to the state tournament.
Two Lincoln teams are closing in on a perfect regular season. Brent C. Wagner updates the ratings.
A look at Monday's results from the pitch.
A look at Friday's results from the pitch.
A look at Saturday's results from the pitch.
A look at Tuesday's results from the pitch.
A look at Monday's results from the pitch.
