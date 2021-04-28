 Skip to main content
Boys soccer scores, 4/28
Boys soccer scores, 4/28

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Southeast 4, Lincoln North Star 0 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Papillion-La Vista 2, Bellevue West 1

Omaha South 4, Gretna 1

