Boys soccer scores, 4/27

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Aurora 2, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Blair 5, Elkhorn 1
Columbus 3, Kearney 1
Columbus Lakeview 4, Seward 0
Columbus Scotus 3, Hastings 1
Creighton Prep 4, Millard West 0
Elkhorn North 2, Norris 1, OT
Lexington 7, York 0
Madison 4, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 1
Nebraska City 2, Platteview 1
Northwest 5, Crete 1
Omaha Central 5, Bellevue East 0
Omaha Skutt 3, Omaha Roncalli 0
Omaha Westside 2, Millard South 1
Scottsbluff 11, Gering 2
South Sioux City 2, Mount Michael 0
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
1st: Beatrice 1, Ralston 0, OT
HIGHLIGHTS
Aurora 2, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 1: Ben Blankenbiller scored the Warriors' goal on an assist from Bo Claridge.
Beatrice 1, Ralston 0, OT: Rodolpho Cuevas netted a penalty kick for the Orangemen.
Lexington 7, York 0: Ezequiel Lucas had three goals and Miguel Raymundo added two for the Minutemen.
Waverly 10, Plattsmouth 0: Carson Brentlinger scored a hat trick for the Vikings, and Kemper Reed and Jacob Kleinbeck both added two goals.