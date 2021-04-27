 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys soccer scores, 4/27
0 comments
agate

Boys soccer scores, 4/27

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Aurora 2, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Blair 5, Elkhorn 1

Columbus 3, Kearney 1

Columbus Lakeview 4, Seward 0

Columbus Scotus 3, Hastings 1

Creighton Prep 4, Millard West 0

Elkhorn North 2, Norris 1, OT

Lexington 7, York 0

Madison 4, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 1

Nebraska City 2, Platteview 1

Northwest 5, Crete 1

Omaha Central 5, Bellevue East 0

Omaha Skutt 3, Omaha Roncalli 0

Omaha Westside 2, Millard South 1

Scottsbluff 11, Gering 2

South Sioux City 2, Mount Michael 0

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

1st: Beatrice 1, Ralston 0, OT

HIGHLIGHTS

Aurora 2, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 1: Ben Blankenbiller scored the Warriors' goal on an assist from Bo Claridge.

Beatrice 1, Ralston 0, OT: Rodolpho Cuevas netted a penalty kick for the Orangemen.

Lexington 7, York 0: Ezequiel Lucas had three goals and Miguel Raymundo added two for the Minutemen.

Waverly 10, Plattsmouth 0: Carson Brentlinger scored a hat trick for the Vikings, and Kemper Reed and Jacob Kleinbeck both added two goals. 

High school soccer logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News