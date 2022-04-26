Boys soccer scores, 4/26

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 1, Aurora 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Blair at Elkhorn
Columbus at Kearney
Columbus Lakeview 3, Seward 0
Columbus Scotus 2, Hastings 1
Creighton Prep at Millard West
Madison at Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic
Nebraska City 1, The Platte 0
Norris at Elkhorn North
Northwest 2, Crete 0
Omaha Central at Bellevue East
Platteview 2, Ralston 1, OT
Ralston 1, Beatrice 0
Scottsbluff 4, Gering 1
Waverly at Bennington
People are also reading…
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 1, Aurora 0: Aden Zager scored the Warriors' lone goal in the second half and Koston Stahr recorded a clean sheet.