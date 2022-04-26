 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Boys soccer scores, 4/26

  Updated
  • 0

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 1, Aurora 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Blair at Elkhorn

Columbus at Kearney

Columbus Lakeview 3, Seward 0

Columbus Scotus 2, Hastings 1

Creighton Prep at Millard West

Madison at Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic

Nebraska City 1, The Platte 0

Norris at Elkhorn North

Northwest 2, Crete 0

Omaha Central at Bellevue East

Platteview 2, Ralston 1, OT

Ralston 1, Beatrice 0

Scottsbluff 4, Gering 1

Waverly at Bennington

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 1, Aurora 0: Aden Zager scored the Warriors' lone goal in the second half and Koston Stahr recorded a clean sheet.

High school soccer logo 2014

 

Tags

