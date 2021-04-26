 Skip to main content
Boys soccer scores, 4/26
Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Grand Island 6, Lincoln Northeast 2

Lincoln East 5, Fremont 0

Lincoln Southwest 7, Norfolk 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue West 2, Omaha Burke 0

Gretna 3. Elkhorn South 0

Kearney Catholic 6, Holdrege 0

Omaha Benson at Omaha Bryan

Omaha Northwest at Omaha North

Omaha Roncalli 2, Omaha Gross 1

Omaha South 3, Millard North 2

Papillion-La Vista South at Papillion-La Vista

Ralston 4, Platteview 0

York 10, Seward 0

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Beatrice 2, Nebraska City 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 2, Nebraska City 0: Selvin Acosta-Flores scored twice to lead Class B No. 8 Beatrice in the Trailblazer Conference semifinals. Connor Kelley added the clean sheet for the Orangemen.

Grand Island 6, Lincoln Northeast 2: Islanders junior Javier Baide scored four goals against Lincoln Northeast. Diego Salas and Roberto Lindiman each scored a goal for Grand Island.

Lincoln East 5, Fremont 0: Haider Al Barakat and Aidan Nachi had the Spartans up 3-0 at halftime, Barakat scoring two and Nachi scoring one. Tommie Stumpff scored the final goal of the game for Lincoln East.

Lincoln Southwest 7, Norfolk 0: Eli Rhodes led Class A No. 2 Lincoln Southwest with two goals and an assist, and Clayton Monroe made three saves in the shutout victory for the Silver Hawks.

