Boys soccer scores, 4/26

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Grand Island 6, Lincoln Northeast 2
Lincoln East 5, Fremont 0
Lincoln Southwest 7, Norfolk 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue West 2, Omaha Burke 0
Gretna 3. Elkhorn South 0
Kearney Catholic 6, Holdrege 0
Omaha Benson at Omaha Bryan
Omaha Northwest at Omaha North
Omaha Roncalli 2, Omaha Gross 1
Omaha South 3, Millard North 2
Papillion-La Vista South at Papillion-La Vista
Ralston 4, Platteview 0
York 10, Seward 0
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Beatrice 2, Nebraska City 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Beatrice 2, Nebraska City 0: Selvin Acosta-Flores scored twice to lead Class B No. 8 Beatrice in the Trailblazer Conference semifinals. Connor Kelley added the clean sheet for the Orangemen.
Grand Island 6, Lincoln Northeast 2: Islanders junior Javier Baide scored four goals against Lincoln Northeast. Diego Salas and Roberto Lindiman each scored a goal for Grand Island.
Lincoln East 5, Fremont 0: Haider Al Barakat and Aidan Nachi had the Spartans up 3-0 at halftime, Barakat scoring two and Nachi scoring one. Tommie Stumpff scored the final goal of the game for Lincoln East.
Lincoln Southwest 7, Norfolk 0: Eli Rhodes led Class A No. 2 Lincoln Southwest with two goals and an assist, and Clayton Monroe made three saves in the shutout victory for the Silver Hawks.