Boys soccer scores, 4/26

Grand Island 6, Lincoln Northeast 2: Islanders junior Javier Baide scored four goals against Lincoln Northeast. Diego Salas and Roberto Lindiman each scored a goal for Grand Island.

Lincoln East 5, Fremont 0: Haider Al Barakat and Aidan Nachi had the Spartans up 3-0 at halftime, Barakat scoring two and Nachi scoring one. Tommie Stumpff scored the final goal of the game for Lincoln East.

Lincoln Southwest 7, Norfolk 0: Eli Rhodes led Class A No. 2 Lincoln Southwest with two goals and an assist, and Clayton Monroe made three saves in the shutout victory for the Silver Hawks.

