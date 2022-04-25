Boys soccer scores, 4/25

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 7, Fremont 0
Lincoln Northeast at Grand Island
Lincoln North Star 4, North Platte 0
Lincoln Southwest 3, Norfolk 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Beatrice 2, Nebraska City 0
Gretna 3, Elkhorn South 0
Kearney Catholic at Holdrege
Millard North at Omaha South
Omaha Bryan 1, Omaha Benson 0
Omaha Burke 3, Bellevue West 2
Omaha Northwest 3, Omaha North 2
Omaha Westside 2, Omaha Central 1
Papillion-La Vista South 3, Papillion-La Vista 0
Treynor (IA.) 2, Conestoga 0
York 9, Seward 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln East 7, Fremont 0: Aidan Nachi went off for four goals and goalkeeper Brayden Bouwens was moved up to score a goal as the Class A No. 7 Spartans rolled to a blowout win.
Lincoln Southwest 3, Norfolk 0: Junior Lane Kruse scored two goals with captain Brayden Kramer scoring the other to give the Silver Hawks the win in their last game of the regular season.