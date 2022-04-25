 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Boys soccer scores, 4/25

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 7, Fremont 0

Lincoln Northeast at Grand Island

Lincoln North Star 4, North Platte 0

Lincoln Southwest 3, Norfolk 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Beatrice 2, Nebraska City 0

Gretna 3, Elkhorn South 0

Kearney Catholic at Holdrege

Millard North at Omaha South

Omaha Bryan 1, Omaha Benson 0

Omaha Burke 3, Bellevue West 2

Omaha Northwest 3, Omaha North 2

Omaha Westside 2, Omaha Central 1

Papillion-La Vista South 3, Papillion-La Vista 0

Treynor (IA.) 2, Conestoga 0

People are also reading…

York 9, Seward 0

HIGHLIGHTS 

Lincoln East 7, Fremont 0: Aidan Nachi went off for four goals and goalkeeper Brayden Bouwens was moved up to score a goal as the Class A No. 7 Spartans rolled to a blowout win. 

Lincoln Southwest 3, Norfolk 0: Junior Lane Kruse scored two goals with captain Brayden Kramer scoring the other to give the Silver Hawks the win in their last game of the regular season. 

High school soccer logo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News