Boys soccer scores, 4/24

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln High 11, Omaha North 0
Lincoln Lutheran/RC at Norris
Lincoln Northeast at Bellevue East
Omaha Northwest 2, Lincoln High 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Gering at Kearney Catholic
Holdrege vs. Gering
Holdrege at Scottsbluff
Kearney Catholic at Scottsbluff
Millard South 3, Omaha Burke 0
Nebraska City 9, Plattsmouth 0
Omaha Northwest 4, Omaha Benson 0
Omaha Skutt 5, Elkhorn North 0
Omaha Westside at Creighton Prep
Papillion-La Vista 7, Elkhorn 1
Papillion-La Vista South at Bellevue West
Waverly 2, Aurora 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Waverly 2, Aurora 0: Jonny Martin and Anthony Ruelas each scored a goal for the Vikings while Jacob Kleinbeck added an assist in the win.
