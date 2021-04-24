 Skip to main content
Boys soccer scores, 4/24
Boys soccer scores, 4/24

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln High 11, Omaha North 0

Lincoln Lutheran/RC at Norris

Lincoln Northeast at Bellevue East

Omaha Northwest 2, Lincoln High 1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Gering at Kearney Catholic

Holdrege vs. Gering

Holdrege at Scottsbluff

Kearney Catholic at Scottsbluff

Millard South 3, Omaha Burke 0

Nebraska City 9, Plattsmouth 0

Omaha Northwest 4, Omaha Benson 0

Omaha Skutt 5, Elkhorn North 0

Omaha Westside at Creighton Prep

Papillion-La Vista 7, Elkhorn 1

Papillion-La Vista South at Bellevue West

Waverly 2, Aurora 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Waverly 2, Aurora 0: Jonny Martin and Anthony Ruelas each scored a goal for the Vikings while Jacob Kleinbeck added an assist in the win. 

High school soccer logo 2014
