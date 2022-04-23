 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Boys soccer scores, 4/23

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Norris 2, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Dowling Catholic, Iowa at Bellevue West

Elkhorn North at Omaha Skutt

Elkhorn South at Papillion-La Vista South

Gering at Kearney Catholic

Holdrege vs. Gering

Holdrege vs. Scottsbluff

Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic at Columbus Scotus

Omaha Central at Grand Island

Omaha Westside vs. Creighton Prep

Scottsbluff at Kearney Catholic

Valley, Iowa at Bellevue West

Waverly at Aurora

HIGHLIGHTS

Norris 2, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0: Davis Tetrick and Tate Crawford scored Norris' two goals while Jacob Vande Griend and Trey Marteney recorded an assist apiece.

High school soccer logo 2014
