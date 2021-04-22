 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys soccer scores, 4/22
0 comments
agate

Boys soccer scores, 4/22

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Pius X 2, Lincoln High 1

Lincoln Southwest 2, Lincoln Southeast 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Blair at Bennington

Columbus at Bellevue West

Kearney Catholic 7, Columbus Lakeview 0

Columbus Scotus 3, Schuyler 0

Elkhorn South at Millard North

Fremont at Grand Island

Northwest 5, Hastings 2

Lexington at Aurora

Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic at Omaha Concordia

Nebraska City at Waverly

Norris 1, Crete 0

Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt

Omaha Westside at Bellevue East

Platteview 5, Ralston 4

Seward at Beatrice

HIGHLIGHTS

Norris 1, Crete 0: 

High school soccer logo

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin talks about his group's depth

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News