Boys soccer scores, 4/21

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln High 1, Lincoln Pius X 0, SO

Lincoln Lutheran/RC at Ralston

Lincoln Southeast 2, Lincoln Southwest 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aurora at Lexington

Beatrice 3, Seward 0

Bellevue East at Omaha Westside

Bennington at Blair

Columbus Scotus 2, Schuyler 1

Crete 1, Norris 0

Douglas, Wyo. at Scottsbluff

Elkhorn 3, Madison 0

Elkhorn South 1, Millard North 0

Fremont 2, Grand Island 0

Kearney Catholic 3, Columbus Lakeview 1

Mount Michael at Omaha Roncalli

Northwest at Hastings

Omaha Skutt 6, Omaha Gross 2

Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Bryan

Waverly at Nebraska City

