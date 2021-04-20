 Skip to main content
Boys soccer scores, 4/20
agate

Boys soccer scores, 4/20

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln High 3, Elkhorn 0

Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln North Star 0

Nebraska City 2, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aurora 5, Seward 0

Bellevue West 2, Bellevue East 1

Columbus at Hastings

Columbus Scotus 5, Blair 3

Conestoga 10, Plattsmouth 0

Creighton Prep 2, Papillion-La Vista 0

Crete 4, Columbus Lakeview 1

Lexington 6, Kearney Catholic 1

Kearney 2, Grand Island 1

Mount Michael 4, South Sioux City 0

North Platte 10, Gering 0

Northwest 5, Schuyler 1

Omaha Central 3, Millard North 2

Omaha Roncalli 3, Omaha Concordia 2, SO

Omaha South 3, Millard West 2

Omaha Westside 2, Gretna 1

Ralston 2, Omaha Gross 1

York 4, Holdrege 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln High 3, Elkhorn 0: Ronan Parks, Ka Lu Say and Hector Xolo all added second-half goals for the Links. Andres Moreno earned the shutout in goal. 

Nebraska City 2, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0: Taven Poston scored a goal in the first half and Federico Maccari scored a penalty kick in the second for the Pioneers. 

