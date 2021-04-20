Boys soccer scores, 4/20

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln High 3, Elkhorn 0
Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln North Star 0
Nebraska City 2, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aurora 5, Seward 0
Bellevue West 2, Bellevue East 1
Columbus at Hastings
Columbus Scotus 5, Blair 3
Conestoga 10, Plattsmouth 0
Creighton Prep 2, Papillion-La Vista 0
Crete 4, Columbus Lakeview 1
Lexington 6, Kearney Catholic 1
Kearney 2, Grand Island 1
Mount Michael 4, South Sioux City 0
North Platte 10, Gering 0
Northwest 5, Schuyler 1
Omaha Central 3, Millard North 2
Omaha Roncalli 3, Omaha Concordia 2, SO
Omaha South 3, Millard West 2
Omaha Westside 2, Gretna 1
Ralston 2, Omaha Gross 1
York 4, Holdrege 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln High 3, Elkhorn 0: Ronan Parks, Ka Lu Say and Hector Xolo all added second-half goals for the Links. Andres Moreno earned the shutout in goal.
Nebraska City 2, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0: Taven Poston scored a goal in the first half and Federico Maccari scored a penalty kick in the second for the Pioneers.