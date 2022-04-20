 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Boys soccer scores, 4/20

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 2, Lincoln Pius X 1

Omaha Bryan at Lincoln Northeast

OTHER SCHOOLS

Millard South 5, Omaha Northwest 0

High school soccer logo 2014

 

