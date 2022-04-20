Boys soccer scores, 4/20

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 2, Lincoln Pius X 1
Omaha Bryan at Lincoln Northeast
OTHER SCHOOLS
Millard South 5, Omaha Northwest 0
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Boys soccer
Lincoln East 2, Lincoln Pius X 1
Omaha Bryan at Lincoln Northeast
Millard South 5, Omaha Northwest 0
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
From six-hit games to chart-topping sprints, there were several peak showings from the past week.
It was a shock, even for her, that she produced as much as she did in Year 2 of varsity soccer. And Kayma Carpenter isn't slowing down.
“I can’t even believe it. I don’t feel like it’s real,” said Lincoln Southeast senior Tayah Ryan about the Knights' wins this season over East and Southwest.
The highlights from Wednesday's high school sports action around the Capital City.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.