Boys soccer scores, 4/2

  • 0

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Millard North 1, Lincoln East 0

Lincoln High 3, Omaha Bryan 1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue East at Omaha Roncalli

Conestoga at Fremont

Conestoga vs. Omaha Benson

Crete at Lexington

Elkhorn North 3, Elkhorn 0

Kearney Catholic 2, Holdrege 0

Millard West 5, Omaha Northwest 0

Northwest at Scottsbluff

Omaha Benson at Fremont

Omaha Gross 8, Seward 0

South Sioux City 2, North Platte 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln High 3, Omaha Bryan 1: After falling behind 1-0, the Links scored the next three to pull off the upset win. Jesse Cruse, Ronan Parks and Alex Warrick scored the goals for Lincoln High on assists from Ka Lu Say and Eh Ta Taw.

High school soccer logo 2014
