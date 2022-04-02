Boys soccer scores, 4/2

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Millard North 1, Lincoln East 0
Lincoln High 3, Omaha Bryan 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue East at Omaha Roncalli
Conestoga at Fremont
Conestoga vs. Omaha Benson
Crete at Lexington
Elkhorn North 3, Elkhorn 0
Kearney Catholic 2, Holdrege 0
Millard West 5, Omaha Northwest 0
Northwest at Scottsbluff
Omaha Benson at Fremont
Omaha Gross 8, Seward 0
South Sioux City 2, North Platte 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln High 3, Omaha Bryan 1: After falling behind 1-0, the Links scored the next three to pull off the upset win. Jesse Cruse, Ronan Parks and Alex Warrick scored the goals for Lincoln High on assists from Ka Lu Say and Eh Ta Taw.