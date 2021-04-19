 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys soccer scores, 4/19
0 comments
agate

Boys soccer scores, 4/19

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln High at Elkhorn, ppd.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bennington 3, Waverly 1

Elkhorn North at Nebraska City, ppd.

Lewis Central, Iowa at Papillion-La Vista South

Madison at Omaha Concordia

Norris 4, Blair 0

Norfolk at Fremont, ppd.

Omaha North at Omaha Bryan

HIGHLIGHTS

Bennington 3, Waverly 1: Jaxon Jensen scored in the second half for Waverly, but Class B No. 3 Bennington led 1-0 at halftime and defeated the Vikings for the second consecutive game. 

Norris 4, Blair 0: Tate Crawford opened the Titans' victory over Class B No. 5 Blair with a goal off a header and Norris never looked back. After taking a 2-0 halftime lead, Houston Boe scored minutes into the second half to give Norris a 3-0 lead. Alejandro Nelson added a free-kick tally for the Titans.

High school soccer logo 2014

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Travis Fisher discusses Newsome's rise this spring

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News