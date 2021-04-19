Boys soccer scores, 4/19

CITY SCHOOLS

Bennington 3, Waverly 1: Jaxon Jensen scored in the second half for Waverly, but Class B No. 3 Bennington led 1-0 at halftime and defeated the Vikings for the second consecutive game.

Norris 4, Blair 0: Tate Crawford opened the Titans' victory over Class B No. 5 Blair with a goal off a header and Norris never looked back. After taking a 2-0 halftime lead, Houston Boe scored minutes into the second half to give Norris a 3-0 lead. Alejandro Nelson added a free-kick tally for the Titans.