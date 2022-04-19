 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Boys soccer scores, 4/19

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln North Star

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue East at Bellevue West

Columbus Lakeview at Crete

Columbus Scotus 8, Madison 2

Grand Island at Kearney

Gretna at Omaha Westside

Hastings at Columbus

Lexington at Kearney Catholic

North Platte 4, Gering 2

Northwest 3, Schuyler 2

Omaha Central at Millard North

Omaha South at Millard West

Papillion-La Vista at Creighton Prep

Ralston 1, Omaha Gross 0

People are also reading…

Seward at Aurora

South Sioux City at Mount Michael

York at Holdrege

High school soccer logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Paragliding is now a tandem sport in Ghana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News