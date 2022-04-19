Boys soccer scores, 4/19

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln North Star
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue East at Bellevue West
Columbus Lakeview at Crete
Columbus Scotus 8, Madison 2
Grand Island at Kearney
Gretna at Omaha Westside
Hastings at Columbus
Lexington at Kearney Catholic
North Platte 4, Gering 2
Northwest 3, Schuyler 2
Omaha Central at Millard North
Omaha South at Millard West
Papillion-La Vista at Creighton Prep
Ralston 1, Omaha Gross 0
Seward at Aurora
South Sioux City at Mount Michael
York at Holdrege