Boys soccer scores, 4/17
Boys soccer scores, 4/17

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Elkhorn South at Lincoln North Star

Lincoln Southeast 2, Norfolk 1, SO

OTHER SCHOOLS

Gretna 4, Creighton Prep 2

Kearney 1, Omaha Central 0

Omaha Benson 5, Omaha North 2

Omaha Northwest 3, Omaha Benson 2

Omaha Skutt 2, Millard North 0

Omaha South 4, Omaha Westside 2

Platteview 5, Plattsmouth 0

Ralston 2, Madison 1

Ralston 2, Platteview 1

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Aurora vs York

Lexington vs. Schuyler

1st: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

3rd: Semifinal losers

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Southeast 2, Norfolk 1, SO: The Knights won the shootout 3-2. Junior Henry Moberly got Southeast on the board with a first-half goal, and junior Emmett Anderson earned the win in goal.

