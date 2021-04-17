Boys soccer scores, 4/17

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Elkhorn South at Lincoln North Star
Lincoln Southeast 2, Norfolk 1, SO
OTHER SCHOOLS
Gretna 4, Creighton Prep 2
Kearney 1, Omaha Central 0
Omaha Benson 5, Omaha North 2
Omaha Northwest 3, Omaha Benson 2
Omaha Skutt 2, Millard North 0
Omaha South 4, Omaha Westside 2
Platteview 5, Plattsmouth 0
Ralston 2, Madison 1
Ralston 2, Platteview 1
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Aurora vs York
Lexington vs. Schuyler
1st: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
3rd: Semifinal losers
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Southeast 2, Norfolk 1, SO: The Knights won the shootout 3-2. Junior Henry Moberly got Southeast on the board with a first-half goal, and junior Emmett Anderson earned the win in goal.
