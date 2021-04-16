Boys soccer scores, 4/16

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Grand Island 2, Lincoln East 1
Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln North Star, ccd.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Conestoga at Omaha Roncalli
North Platte at Columbus
Omaha Concordia at Omaha Gross
Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Skutt
EMC TOURNAMENT
1st: Waverly at Blair, 7:30 p.m.
HIGHLIGHTS
Grand Island 2, Lincoln East 1: Javier Baide scored two unanswered goals to lead the Islanders past the No. 6 Spartans.
