Boys soccer scores, 4/16
Boys soccer scores, 4/16

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Grand Island 2, Lincoln East 1

Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln North Star, ccd.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Conestoga at Omaha Roncalli

North Platte at Columbus

Omaha Concordia at Omaha Gross

Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Skutt

EMC TOURNAMENT

1st: Waverly at Blair, 7:30 p.m.

HIGHLIGHTS

Grand Island 2, Lincoln East 1: Javier Baide scored two unanswered goals to lead the Islanders past the No. 6 Spartans. 

