 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Boys soccer scores, 4/16

  • 0

Boys soccer

OTHER SCHOOLS

Gretna at Creighton Prep

Millard South vs. Omaha Bryan

Millard South at Omaha Burke

Omaha Burke at Omaha Bryan

Omaha Central at Kearney

High school soccer logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys and girls soccer ratings, 4/14

Boys and girls soccer ratings, 4/14

All four No. 1 teams hold firm, but there's plenty of change to account for, including a Class A boys team from the Metro Conference making a leap into the top three.

 

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News