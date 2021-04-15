 Skip to main content
Boys soccer scores, 4/15
Boys soccer scores, 4/15

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Southeast 2, Fremont 0

Lincoln Pius X at Grand Island

Mount Michael at Lincoln Lutheran/RC

OTHER SCHOOLS

Beatrice at Nebraska City

Elkhorn South at Omaha Benson

Kearney 3, Norfolk 1

Papillion-La Vista at Bellevue East

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Columbus Lakeview at Lexington

Crete at Schuyler

Holdrege at Aurora

York 4, Northwest 3

EMC TOURNAMENT

3rd: Blair 3, Elkhorn 1

5th: Norris 4, Elkhorn North 1

Friday's championship

Waverly at Blair, 7:30 p.m.

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Southeast 2, Fremont 0: Jacob Miller and Tyson Klein scored the Knights' two goals, with Klein's goal coming off of an assist from Nate McCashland. Emmet Anderson recorded eight saves in a clean sheet,

