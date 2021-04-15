Boys soccer scores, 4/15

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Southeast 2, Fremont 0
Lincoln Pius X at Grand Island
Mount Michael at Lincoln Lutheran/RC
OTHER SCHOOLS
Beatrice at Nebraska City
Elkhorn South at Omaha Benson
Kearney 3, Norfolk 1
Papillion-La Vista at Bellevue East
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Columbus Lakeview at Lexington
Crete at Schuyler
Holdrege at Aurora
York 4, Northwest 3
EMC TOURNAMENT
3rd: Blair 3, Elkhorn 1
5th: Norris 4, Elkhorn North 1
Friday's championship
Waverly at Blair, 7:30 p.m.
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Southeast 2, Fremont 0: Jacob Miller and Tyson Klein scored the Knights' two goals, with Klein's goal coming off of an assist from Nate McCashland. Emmet Anderson recorded eight saves in a clean sheet,
