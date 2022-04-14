 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys soccer scores, 4/14

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Grand Island at Lincoln Pius X

Lincoln Southeast 1, Fremont 0

Schuyler at Lincoln Lutheran/RC

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue East at Papillion-La Vista

Bennington 5, Elkhorn 0

Columbus Scotus 6, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0

Lexington 9, York 0

Madison 6, Seward 0

Nebraska City at Beatrice

Norfolk at Kearney

Norris 1, Blair 0

Omaha Benson at Elkhorn South

Omaha Central at Omaha Burke

Scottsbluff at Campbell County, Wyo.

South Sioux City at Millard West

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Southeast 1, Fremont 0: Will Petersen netted the lone goal for the Class A No. 10 Knights in the away victory over the Tigers. Jamiil Buckner recorded six saves and a clean sheet

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

