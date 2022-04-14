Boys soccer scores, 4/14

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Grand Island at Lincoln Pius X
Lincoln Southeast 1, Fremont 0
Schuyler at Lincoln Lutheran/RC
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue East at Papillion-La Vista
Bennington 5, Elkhorn 0
Columbus Scotus 6, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0
Lexington 9, York 0
Madison 6, Seward 0
Nebraska City at Beatrice
Norfolk at Kearney
Norris 1, Blair 0
Omaha Benson at Elkhorn South
Omaha Central at Omaha Burke
Scottsbluff at Campbell County, Wyo.
People are also reading…
South Sioux City at Millard West
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Southeast 1, Fremont 0: Will Petersen netted the lone goal for the Class A No. 10 Knights in the away victory over the Tigers. Jamiil Buckner recorded six saves and a clean sheet
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.