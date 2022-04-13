Boys soccer scores, 4/13

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 4, Lincoln High 1
Lincoln Pius X 2, Grand Island 1
Omaha Skutt 2, Lincoln Southwest 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Mount Michael at Omaha Gross
Omaha Bryan 1, Creighton Prep 0
Omaha Northwest at Omaha Central
Omaha South at Hoover, Iowa
Omaha Westside 7, Omaha North 0
Ralston 1, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0
EMC TOURNAMENT
Elkhorn North at Bennington
Waverly 2, Elkhorn 1, OT
METRO TOURNAMENT
1st: Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista South
Lincoln Pius X 2, Grand Island 1: Will Nelson and Caleb Swanson each scored a goal for the Thunderbolts. Nelson scored the first goal of the game on a free kick from Joey Patera, while Swanson scored off an assist from Nam Ninh.
Omaha Skutt 2, Lincoln Southwest 1: Aidan Trumm and Dylan Toth's first half goals helped the Class B No. 6 SkyHawks upset the Class A No. 5 Silver Hawks.