Boys soccer scores, 4/13

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 4, Lincoln High 1

Lincoln Pius X 2, Grand Island 1

Omaha Skutt 2, Lincoln Southwest 1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Mount Michael at Omaha Gross

Omaha Bryan 1, Creighton Prep 0

Omaha Northwest at Omaha Central

Omaha South at Hoover, Iowa

Omaha Westside 7, Omaha North 0

Ralston 1, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0

EMC TOURNAMENT

Elkhorn North at Bennington

Waverly 2, Elkhorn 1, OT

METRO TOURNAMENT

1st: Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista South

People are also reading…

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Pius X 2, Grand Island 1: Will Nelson and Caleb Swanson each scored a goal for the Thunderbolts. Nelson scored the first goal of the game on a free kick from Joey Patera, while Swanson scored off an assist from Nam Ninh.

Omaha Skutt 2, Lincoln Southwest 1: Aidan Trumm and Dylan Toth's first half goals helped the Class B No. 6 SkyHawks upset the Class A No. 5 Silver Hawks.

