Boys soccer scores, 4/13

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus 7, Lincoln North Star 1
Lincoln Lutheran/RC at Schuyler
Lincoln Southeast at Kearney
Lincoln Southwest 5, Lincoln Northeast 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Beatrice 3, Omaha Gross 2
Bellevue West at Millard South
Columbus Scotus at Kearney Catholic
Crete at Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic
Hastings 1, North Platte 0
Madison 5, Holdrege 4, OT
Mount Michael at Ralston
Omaha Bryan at Papillion-La Vista South
Omaha Westside at Omaha North
Platteview 4, Omaha Roncalli 2, OT
Scottsbluff 1, Torrington, Wyo. 0
York at Columbus Lakeview
EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Waverly 5, Blair 1
Elkhorn vs. Bennington
HIGHLIGHTS
Beatrice 3, Omaha Gross 2: Bennet Crandall provided Beatrice with the game-winning goal on an assist from Rodolfo Cuevas. Colt Dittbrenner and Devin Smith added unassisted goals for the Orangemen.
Columbus 7, Lincoln North Star 1: Alex Ortiz had four goals for Columbus as the Discoverers led 4-1 at halftime. Ortiz scored three in the first half to overcome a 1-0 deficit.
Waverly 5, Blair 1: Johnny Martin had a hat-trick to lead Waverly after receiving two yellow cards against Blair two weeks ago. The Vikings also scored off a scrum on a corner kick and Antony Ruelas cleaned up a rebound for another Vikings goal. Waverly advanced to its first EMC Tournament final since 2008.