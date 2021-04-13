 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys soccer scores, 4/13
0 comments
agate

Boys soccer scores, 4/13

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus 7, Lincoln North Star 1

Lincoln Lutheran/RC at Schuyler

Lincoln Southeast at Kearney

Lincoln Southwest 5, Lincoln Northeast 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Beatrice 3, Omaha Gross 2

Bellevue West at Millard South

Columbus Scotus at Kearney Catholic

Crete at Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic

Hastings 1, North Platte 0

Madison 5, Holdrege 4, OT

Mount Michael at Ralston

Omaha Bryan at Papillion-La Vista South

Omaha Westside at Omaha North

Platteview 4, Omaha Roncalli 2, OT

Scottsbluff 1, Torrington, Wyo. 0

York at Columbus Lakeview

EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Waverly 5, Blair 1

Elkhorn vs. Bennington

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 3, Omaha Gross 2: Bennet Crandall provided Beatrice with the game-winning goal on an assist from Rodolfo Cuevas. Colt Dittbrenner and Devin Smith added unassisted goals for the Orangemen.

Columbus 7, Lincoln North Star 1: Alex Ortiz had four goals for Columbus as the Discoverers led 4-1 at halftime. Ortiz scored three in the first half to overcome a 1-0 deficit.

Waverly 5, Blair 1: Johnny Martin had a hat-trick to lead Waverly after receiving two yellow cards against Blair two weeks ago. The Vikings also scored off a scrum on a corner kick and Antony Ruelas cleaned up a rebound for another Vikings goal. Waverly advanced to its first EMC Tournament final since 2008.

High school soccer logo

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News