Boys soccer scores, 4/13

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 3, Omaha Gross 2: Bennet Crandall provided Beatrice with the game-winning goal on an assist from Rodolfo Cuevas. Colt Dittbrenner and Devin Smith added unassisted goals for the Orangemen.

Columbus 7, Lincoln North Star 1: Alex Ortiz had four goals for Columbus as the Discoverers led 4-1 at halftime. Ortiz scored three in the first half to overcome a 1-0 deficit.

Waverly 5, Blair 1: Johnny Martin had a hat-trick to lead Waverly after receiving two yellow cards against Blair two weeks ago. The Vikings also scored off a scrum on a corner kick and Antony Ruelas cleaned up a rebound for another Vikings goal. Waverly advanced to its first EMC Tournament final since 2008.

