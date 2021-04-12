 Skip to main content
Boys soccer scores, 4/12
Boys soccer scores, 4/12

  • Updated
Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln High 1, Grand Island 0

Norfolk 3, Lincoln Pius X 2

OTHER SCHOOLS

Conestoga 1, York 0, SO

Northwest 2, Columbus Scotus 0

Omaha Skutt 6, Omaha Roncalli 0

South Sioux City 7, Sargent Bluff, Iowa 3

EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Waverly 1, Norris 0

Elkhorn 2, Elkhorn North 1, OT

Tuesday's games

Waverly at Blair, 7 p.m.

Elkhorn at Bennington, 6 p.m.

METRO TOURNAMENT

1st: Creighton Prep 1, Millard North 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln High 1, Grand Island 0: Rick Bol scored with 12 minutes left in regulation on an assist Ian Becerra. Andres Moreno provided the shutout for the Links after Grand Island hit the post on a penalty kick in the first half.

Norfolk 3, Lincoln Pius X 2: Lincoln Pius X led 1-0 at halftime before Arturo Castro, Brett Reestman and Ben Schoenherr scored second-half goals for Norfolk. 

Waverly 1, Norris 0: Jaxon Jensen scored in the first half for Waverly as the Vikings held on the rest of the way. Johnny Martin added an assist on Jensen's lone goal.

High school soccer logo

 

