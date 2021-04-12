Boys soccer scores, 4/12

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln High 1, Grand Island 0
Norfolk 3, Lincoln Pius X 2
OTHER SCHOOLS
Conestoga 1, York 0, SO
Northwest 2, Columbus Scotus 0
Omaha Skutt 6, Omaha Roncalli 0
South Sioux City 7, Sargent Bluff, Iowa 3
EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Waverly 1, Norris 0
Elkhorn 2, Elkhorn North 1, OT
Tuesday's games
Waverly at Blair, 7 p.m.
Elkhorn at Bennington, 6 p.m.
METRO TOURNAMENT
1st: Creighton Prep 1, Millard North 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln High 1, Grand Island 0: Rick Bol scored with 12 minutes left in regulation on an assist Ian Becerra. Andres Moreno provided the shutout for the Links after Grand Island hit the post on a penalty kick in the first half.
Norfolk 3, Lincoln Pius X 2: Lincoln Pius X led 1-0 at halftime before Arturo Castro, Brett Reestman and Ben Schoenherr scored second-half goals for Norfolk.