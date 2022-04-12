Boys soccer scores, 4/12

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus at Lincoln North Star
Kearney 3, Lincoln Southeast 2, OT
Lincoln Lutheran/RC at Nebraska City
Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southwest
OTHER SCHOOLS
Hastings at North Platte
Kearney Catholic 3, Columbus Scotus 0
Millard South 4, Bellevue West 0
Ralston at Mount Michael, ccd.
Scottsbluff at Torrington, Wyo.
The Platte 3, Omaha Roncalli 2
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Lexington 6, Aurora 1
Holdrege at York
Northwest 2, Schuyler 1
Crete 3, Columbus Lakeview 0
EMC TOURNAMENT
Elkhorn North at Bennington, ppd. to Wed.
Elkhorn at Waverly, ppd. to Wed.
METRO TOURNAMENT
1st: Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista South, ppd. to Wed.
HIGHLIGHTS
Kearney 3, Lincoln Southeast 2: Nathan Hibberd scored the winning goal in overtime for the Bearcats. Will Petersen and Maddux Maly each found the net for the Knights.