agate

Boys soccer scores, 4/12

  Updated
  • 0

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus at Lincoln North Star

Kearney 3, Lincoln Southeast 2, OT

Lincoln Lutheran/RC at Nebraska City

Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southwest

OTHER SCHOOLS

Hastings at North Platte

Kearney Catholic 3, Columbus Scotus 0

Millard South 4, Bellevue West 0

Ralston at Mount Michael, ccd.

Scottsbluff at Torrington, Wyo.

The Platte 3, Omaha Roncalli 2

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Lexington 6, Aurora 1

Holdrege at York

Northwest 2, Schuyler 1

Crete 3, Columbus Lakeview 0

EMC TOURNAMENT

Elkhorn North at Bennington, ppd. to Wed.

Elkhorn at Waverly, ppd. to Wed.

METRO TOURNAMENT

1st: Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista South, ppd. to Wed.

HIGHLIGHTS

Kearney 3, Lincoln Southeast 2: Nathan Hibberd scored the winning goal in overtime for the Bearcats. Will Petersen and Maddux Maly each found the net for the Knights.

High school soccer logo 2014
