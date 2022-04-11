Boys soccer scores, 4/11

CITY SCHOOLS

OTHER SCHOOLS

EMC TOURNAMENT

Tuesday's games

METRO TOURNAMENT

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Pius X 5, Norfolk 1: Morgan Armagost netted a hat track, all goals coming within a 10-minute span in the first half to lift the Thunderbolts. Caleb Swanson chipped in another goal right before halftime and Will Nelson scored off a free kick in the second half for Pius X.