agate

Boys soccer scores, 4/11

  Updated
  • 0

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln High 2, Grand Island 1, OT

Lincoln Pius X 5, Norfolk 1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Columbus Scotus 1, Northwest 0

Conestoga 1, York 0, SO

Omaha Burke at Omaha Benson

Omaha Skutt 8, Omaha Roncalli 0

EMC TOURNAMENT

Elkhorn North 2, Blair 0

Elkhorn 2, Norris 1

Tuesday's games

Elkhorn North at Bennington

Elkhorn at Waverly

METRO TOURNAMENT

Gretna 3, Omaha Bryan 0

Papillion-La Vista South 2, Creighton Prep 1

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Aurora 1, Seward 0, OT

HIGHLIGHTS 

Lincoln Pius X 5, Norfolk 1: Morgan Armagost netted a hat track, all goals coming within a 10-minute span in the first half to lift the Thunderbolts. Caleb Swanson chipped in another goal right before halftime and Will Nelson scored off a free kick in the second half for Pius X. 

Elkhorn 2, Norris 1: Thatcher Gamerl and Sam Vejnovich each scored second-half goals for Elkhorn to advance in the EMC Tournament. 

High school soccer logo

 

