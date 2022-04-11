Boys soccer scores, 4/11

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln High 2, Grand Island 1, OT
Lincoln Pius X 5, Norfolk 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Columbus Scotus 1, Northwest 0
Conestoga 1, York 0, SO
Omaha Burke at Omaha Benson
Omaha Skutt 8, Omaha Roncalli 0
EMC TOURNAMENT
Elkhorn North 2, Blair 0
Elkhorn 2, Norris 1
Tuesday's games
Elkhorn North at Bennington
Elkhorn at Waverly
METRO TOURNAMENT
Gretna 3, Omaha Bryan 0
Papillion-La Vista South 2, Creighton Prep 1
People are also reading…
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Aurora 1, Seward 0, OT
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Pius X 5, Norfolk 1: Morgan Armagost netted a hat track, all goals coming within a 10-minute span in the first half to lift the Thunderbolts. Caleb Swanson chipped in another goal right before halftime and Will Nelson scored off a free kick in the second half for Pius X.
Elkhorn 2, Norris 1: Thatcher Gamerl and Sam Vejnovich each scored second-half goals for Elkhorn to advance in the EMC Tournament.