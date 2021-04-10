 Skip to main content
Boys soccer scores, 4/10
agate

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Fremont 4, Lincoln North Star 3, SO

Lincoln Southwest 2, Kearney 1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Beatrice 1, Crete 0

Beatrice 1, Plattsmouth 0, fft.

Crete 1, Plattsmouth 0, fft.

Elkhorn North at Hastings

Elkhorn North vs. Scottsbluff

Gering at Lexington

Holdrege at Platteview

Norris at Hastings

Ralston at North Platte

Scottsbluff at Norris

METRO TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Creighton Prep 2, Omaha South 1

Millard North 1, Gretna 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 1, Crete 0: Bennett Crandall scored for the Orangemen and Connor Kelley kept a clean sheet in goal.

Lincoln Southwest 2, Kearney 1: Braden Lackey scored the go-ahead goal with 17 minutes remaining for the Silver Hawks. Eli Rhodes scored a penalty kick in the first half.

