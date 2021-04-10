Boys soccer scores, 4/10

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont 4, Lincoln North Star 3, SO
Lincoln Southwest 2, Kearney 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Beatrice 1, Crete 0
Beatrice 1, Plattsmouth 0, fft.
Crete 1, Plattsmouth 0, fft.
Elkhorn North at Hastings
Elkhorn North vs. Scottsbluff
Gering at Lexington
Holdrege at Platteview
Norris at Hastings
Ralston at North Platte
Scottsbluff at Norris
METRO TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
Creighton Prep 2, Omaha South 1
Millard North 1, Gretna 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Beatrice 1, Crete 0: Bennett Crandall scored for the Orangemen and Connor Kelley kept a clean sheet in goal.
Lincoln Southwest 2, Kearney 1: Braden Lackey scored the go-ahead goal with 17 minutes remaining for the Silver Hawks. Eli Rhodes scored a penalty kick in the first half.