Boys soccer scores, 4/1

HIGHLIGHTS

Blair 4, Waverly 3, OT: Gabriel Zurek scored a penalty-kick for the Class B No. 8 Bears with under a minute remaining in overtime.

Norris 1, Elkhorn 0: Cade Nerud scored to lift Norris to the victory.

Fremont 2, Lincoln Northeast 1: Fremont sophomore Edgar Morales scored two goals with assists from freshman David Barcena and junior Jeremy Bernal. Morales has scored seven goals through the first five games of the season.

Lincoln East 2, Norfolk 1, SO: Eli Jobst scored the equalizer in the second half for the Class A No. 5 Spartans off an assist from Tommy Stumpff. Brayden Bouwens stopped three shots in the shootout for the win.

Lincoln Southwest 5, Columbus 0: Five different Silver Hawks found the net as Class A No. 4 Southwest improved to 6-0. Nolan Fuelberth had his fourth straight shutout in goal.

Omaha Burke 1, Lincoln Pius X 0, OT: Filippo Mazzoni scored the game winner for the Bulldogs off an assist from John Worden.

