 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Boys soccer scores, 3/31

  • 0

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East at Norfolk

Lincoln Northeast 3, Fremont 1

Lincoln Southwest 1, Columbus 0

Omaha Burke at Lincoln Pius X

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue East at Omaha North

Bennington at Schuyler

Blair at Columbus Scotus

Columbus Lakeview at Aurora

Crete at Seward

Elkhorn at Norris

Gering at Douglas, Wyo.

Grand Island at Hastings

Gretna 3, Omaha Central 2

Millard North at Omaha Northwest

Nebraska City at Conestoga

People are also reading…

North Platte at Lexington

Omaha Benson at Papillion-La Vista South

Omaha Westside at Elkhorn South

Ralston at The Platte

South Sioux City at Creighton Prep

York at Northwest

HIGHLIGHTS

Southwest 1, Columbus 0: Leighton Jeppson scored in the first half to lead No. 5 Lincoln Southwest over Columbus and Dylan Beiermann provided the clean sheet.

High school soccer logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LGBTQ+ groups concerned over Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News