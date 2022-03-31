Boys soccer scores, 3/31

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East at Norfolk
Lincoln Northeast 3, Fremont 1
Lincoln Southwest 1, Columbus 0
Omaha Burke at Lincoln Pius X
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue East at Omaha North
Bennington at Schuyler
Blair at Columbus Scotus
Columbus Lakeview at Aurora
Crete at Seward
Elkhorn at Norris
Gering at Douglas, Wyo.
Grand Island at Hastings
Gretna 3, Omaha Central 2
Millard North at Omaha Northwest
Nebraska City at Conestoga
People are also reading…
North Platte at Lexington
Omaha Benson at Papillion-La Vista South
Omaha Westside at Elkhorn South
Ralston at The Platte
South Sioux City at Creighton Prep
York at Northwest
HIGHLIGHTS
Southwest 1, Columbus 0: Leighton Jeppson scored in the first half to lead No. 5 Lincoln Southwest over Columbus and Dylan Beiermann provided the clean sheet.