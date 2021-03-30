 Skip to main content
Boys soccer scores, 3/30
Boys soccer scores, 3/30

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 1, Seward 0

Lincoln Northeast 2, Kearney 0  

OTHER SCHOOLS

Blair 8, Omaha Concordia 3

Conestoga 2, Ralston 1

Kearney Catholic 4, Hastings 0 

Lexington 10, Holdrege 0

Millard South 3, Elkhorn South 0

Northwest 3, Aurora 0

Omaha Roncalli 9, Plattsmouth 0

Omaha Skutt 2, Mount Michael 0

Schuyler 5, Columbus Lakeview 0

South Sioux City 4, Omaha Gross 0

Torrington, Wyo. 3, Gering 0  

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 1, Seward 0: Sophomore midfielder Seth Stowell's first half score allowed the Warriors to earn their first win of the season.

Lincoln Northeast 2, Kearney 0: The Rockets scored two goals 15 minutes apart in the second half to get past the Bearcats. 

