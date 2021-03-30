Boys soccer scores, 3/30

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 1, Seward 0
Lincoln Northeast 2, Kearney 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Blair 8, Omaha Concordia 3
Conestoga 2, Ralston 1
Kearney Catholic 4, Hastings 0
Lexington 10, Holdrege 0
Millard South 3, Elkhorn South 0
Northwest 3, Aurora 0
Omaha Roncalli 9, Plattsmouth 0
Omaha Skutt 2, Mount Michael 0
Schuyler 5, Columbus Lakeview 0
South Sioux City 4, Omaha Gross 0
Torrington, Wyo. 3, Gering 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 1, Seward 0: Sophomore midfielder Seth Stowell's first half score allowed the Warriors to earn their first win of the season.
Lincoln Northeast 2, Kearney 0: The Rockets scored two goals 15 minutes apart in the second half to get past the Bearcats.